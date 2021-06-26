BlackRock Inc. Purchases 457,942 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $40,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $98.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

