Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.52% of Oil States International worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oil States International by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $506.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.