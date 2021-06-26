New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

