New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 325,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 206,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

