New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.69 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK opened at $121.57 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

