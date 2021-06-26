New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.60 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $60,886,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $18,467,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

