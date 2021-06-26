New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Radware worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.