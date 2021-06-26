ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

