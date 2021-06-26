LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LendingTree were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

