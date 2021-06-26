Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

