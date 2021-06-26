Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Receives Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

