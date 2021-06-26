Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) PT Raised to $14.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

ENTX opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.