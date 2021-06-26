Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 251.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

