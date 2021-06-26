Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

