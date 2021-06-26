BlackRock Inc. Acquires 383,052 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $41,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

KOF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

