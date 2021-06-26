Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.79% of Organogenesis worth $41,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.88. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

