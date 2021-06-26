Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.