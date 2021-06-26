BlackRock Inc. Has $42.07 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $42,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

