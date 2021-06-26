Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,626 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

