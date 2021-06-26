Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. While the Market Making segment benefited from KCG Holdings' quantitative market making strategies, the non-customer Market Making business gained on the back of Marketing Making strategies launched in Europe. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

