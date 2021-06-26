Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.