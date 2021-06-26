Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $6,055,037.40 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02.

NYSE RVLV opened at $69.90 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.