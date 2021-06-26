Mizuho Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.68.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.