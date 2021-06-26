Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

