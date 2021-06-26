Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider Sells $43,112,000.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $550.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

