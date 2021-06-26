Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.