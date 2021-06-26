Insider Buying: Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Director Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $22.45 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Inc is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc is based in PHILADELPHIA.

