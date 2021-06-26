Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,518 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of UFP Technologies worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

UFPT stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

