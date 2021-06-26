Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were up 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 22,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 797,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

