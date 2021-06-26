DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61. 7,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 445,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
