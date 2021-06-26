JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 471,002 shares.The stock last traded at $32.87 and had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

