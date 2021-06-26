JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 20,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,124,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -331.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $50,985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

