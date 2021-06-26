Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 8,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,890,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of analysts have commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

