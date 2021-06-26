Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 309,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Haynes International stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $446.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.49. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.