Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

