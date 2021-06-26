RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RLI by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 97.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

