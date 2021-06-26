Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Select Energy Services worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WTTR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

