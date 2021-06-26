Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

