Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NRDBY. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

