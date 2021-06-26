Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $65.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.83.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.