Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Canoo alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canoo has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canoo by 1,405.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 1,019,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $5,269,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.