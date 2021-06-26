Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

ELVT opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,365.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,893.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,846,914 shares of company stock worth $6,181,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.