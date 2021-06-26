Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

CHS opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $849.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

