British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.