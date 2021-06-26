British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.