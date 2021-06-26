Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DAN. Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

