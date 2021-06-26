$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report $950,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $24.18 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

