Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.