B. Riley Begins Coverage on SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

SKIL stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

