Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $102.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $96.31 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $96.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

