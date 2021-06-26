DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

DCP stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.56.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

